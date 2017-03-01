Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy adminis...

Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy administrator accused of having sex...

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Nichole Noel Thiel, the vice-principal and athletic director at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy, is charged with felony sexual battery against a minor child 16 to 17 years old. Sandpoint Police say Thiel had sex with a male student at a condominium in Sandpoint in December 2015, when she was 46 and the student was 16. The teen told investigators that he began communicating with Thiel on social media before the sexual encounter.

