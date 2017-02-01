Budget hearings cover children's ment...

Budget hearings cover children's mental health, crisis centers,...

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted unanimously today to approve a supplemental appropriation of $255,400, including $127,700 in state general funds, to cover the first step in reconfiguring children's mental health treatment in Idaho as part of the settlement of the long-running Jeff D lawsuit. The supplemental appropriation includes 11 new positions.

