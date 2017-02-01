Budget hearings cover children's mental health, crisis centers,...
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted unanimously today to approve a supplemental appropriation of $255,400, including $127,700 in state general funds, to cover the first step in reconfiguring children's mental health treatment in Idaho as part of the settlement of the long-running Jeff D lawsuit. The supplemental appropriation includes 11 new positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Dover ID trial referenced at DeVos hearing
|Jan 28
|MADRONE
|2
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC