Prior to tax-cut hearing, Rev & Tax introduces new exemption, this one for free clinics

This morning in the House Rev & Tax Committee, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle's bill to cut individual and corporate income taxes is up for its hearing. Before it got to that, the panel agreed to introduce a bill from Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, to provide a sales tax exemption for purchases by free clinics in Idaho; the state has 10 registered free medical clinics.

