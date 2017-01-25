Officials investigating suspicious death in Yaak area
Sheriff Roby Bowe says the body of an Idaho man who had been reported missing was found on Monday in the Yaak area and was recovered with the help of a search and rescue team. The cause of death is being investigated and an autopsy was planned.
