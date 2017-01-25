Officials investigating suspicious de...

Officials investigating suspicious death in Yaak area

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Sheriff Roby Bowe says the body of an Idaho man who had been reported missing was found on Monday in the Yaak area and was recovered with the help of a search and rescue team. The cause of death is being investigated and an autopsy was planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) 2 hr Alex 3
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 19 sympathforthedevil8 37
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC