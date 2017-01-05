Let's Not Forget U.S. Homegrown Terro...

Let's Not Forget U.S. Homegrown Terror Threat

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: News Max

It's not a threat for the future. It's happening right now. In Chicago, the murder capital of the industrial world, there were over 50 - not 15, 50 - shootings just over the Christmas holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) 17 hr Ricoh181 2
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Wed sympahtyforthedevil8 562
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Wed sympahtyforthedevil8 35
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC