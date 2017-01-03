Inteliscope to Demo Smartphone Therma...

Inteliscope to Demo Smartphone Thermal Scope Products at SHOT Show

SANDPOINT, Idaho - - Inteliscope today announced it will demo new products at the 2017 SHOT Show January 17 - 20 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, booth N335 in the NEXT Pavilion and in the new products display area. "Check out Inteliscope at SHOT Show and see how we use smartphone technology on the rifle or on a bow, to enhance both the day and night shooting experience."

