Idaho voter intimidation case yields no criminal charges - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST

Idaho's top prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges after his office was asked to review accusations of possible voter intimidation and interference during campaigning for last November's election. Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther sent a letter this week telling the Bonner County prosecutor's office that he did not find evidence of malicious harassment or stalking in the alleged incidents in the small northern city of Sandpoint.

