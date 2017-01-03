Idaho veteran given second chance with guide dog
A disabled veteran in Idaho is getting a second chance with a service dog next week after his first one was taken back because of unrestrained dogs in the neighborhood. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Bill Yeager of Sandpoint lost his eyesight and has difficulty communicating after a stroke, but still enjoys taking daily walks.
