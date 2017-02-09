Idaho man shot to death in northweste...

Idaho man shot to death in northwestern Montana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe says the death of 31-year-old Travis Jay "T.J." Gillett is being investigated as a homicide, but officers don't have any suspects. Gillett had been reported missing on Jan. 16 and officials found his body in the Yaak Valley the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) 3 hr lover girl 2010 12
Dog found on Grouse Creek Thu carrie peterkin 1
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Tue Brendal 5
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Dover ID trial referenced at DeVos hearing Jan 28 MADRONE 2
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC