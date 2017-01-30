Huckleberry Friends -- 1.30.17
On Saturday, Marianne Love/Slight Detour enjoyed a winter walk along Sand Creek, "the jewel of Sandpoint," in which she spotted a Mallard duck, comfortable in its own skin, swimming around. And a flock of geese flying overhead.
