D.C. Dispatch: On the Ground for Trump's Inaugural Weekend

While Donald J. Trump continues his " running war " with the national news media over attendance numbers at his Jan. 20 inauguration as the 45th president of the United States, it is beyond dispute that nearly 500,000 people took to the streets of Washington, D.C. over the weekend to protest the billionaire's election. Part of similar gatherings that numbered in the millions around the world, demonstrators held signs and chanted slogans in support of protections for religious, racial, sexual identity and gender expressions - as well as women's health and reproductive rights.

