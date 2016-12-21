Risch introduces legislation to protect Scotchman Peaks as wilderness area - Thu, 08 Dec 2016 PST
Wilderness is "an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain." -- from the federal Wilderness Act of 1964 U.S. Sen. Jim Risch introduced legislation Thursday to protect the Idaho portion of the craggy, but scenic Scotchman Peaks as a federal wilderness area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC