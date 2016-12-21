Risch introduces legislation to prote...

Risch introduces legislation to protect Scotchman Peaks as wilderness area - Thu, 08 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Wilderness is "an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain." -- from the federal Wilderness Act of 1964 U.S. Sen. Jim Risch introduced legislation Thursday to protect the Idaho portion of the craggy, but scenic Scotchman Peaks as a federal wilderness area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) 20 hr S palasinski 30
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea... Dec 17 PFFFTTTT 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 16 swtnes34 78
News Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis... Dec 14 Nudistfriendfinder 1
Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14) Dec 6 mort 2
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC