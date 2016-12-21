Does Sandpoint want a carousel, too?

After 64 years in hibernation, 36 horses will finally be free of their stable when a time capsule reveals what is believed to be a 1920 Allan Herschell Carousel next Saturday. Project coordinator Jan Griffitts said although the carousel needs restoration work, all the pieces are there, including the 36 hand-carved wooden horses, rounding boards and original artwork.

