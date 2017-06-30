FBI, groups at odds over efforts to I...

FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, photo, Dr. Tim Gocha uses dental records as he works to help identify the remains of immigrant who died along the U.S-Mexico border, at the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State, in San Marcos, Texas. Forensic investigators and advocacy groups said efforts to identify the remains of immigrants found along the Texas-Mexico border remain slow because DNA comparisons aren't being made with a large pool of potential family members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Jun 30 Weenies 13
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May '17 If u know 6
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... May '17 pho rio 2 1
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC