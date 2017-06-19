University Presses Are More Vital than Ever
If attendees at the Association of American University Presses annual meeting in Austin, Tex., last week turned on the televisions in their hotel rooms, they likely saw one of numerous ads from Amazon soliciting applicants to work at a fulfillment center opening in nearby San Marcos, Tex. Even the world of university press publishing can't escape Amazon's influence.
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May '17
|pho rio 2
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
