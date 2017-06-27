San Antonio Zoo cutting admission cost for locals Tuesday
To celebrate "locals day," the San Antonio Zoo is offering $7 tickets to visitors on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Click through to see what kinds of new attractions are at the zoo and other popular spots around town this summer.
