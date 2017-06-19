Overnight work on I-35 ramps begins in Hays County
If you plan on being on Interstate 35 between San Marcos and Kyle anytime this week, there are some changes and construction you're going to want to be aware of. Starting on Monday, June 19 through June 23, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Texas Department of Transportation workers will be making some changes to exit ramps.
