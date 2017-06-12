Officials say San Marcos man facing 10 child pornography charges
Hays County officials apprehended a man late last week who was allegedly found with a large amount of child pornography in his home, they said in a news release. Ernesto Baldivia , 33, was arrested June 8 and charged with 10 counts of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
