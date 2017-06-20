Man dies after being shot, run over with own car in San Marcos

Officers responded to what they thought was an auto versus pedestrian crash Monday night only to find a man shot in the chest and run over by his own car. San Marcos police responded to the Laundry Basket at 1525 Aquarena Springs Dr. at 11:50 p.m. Ryan Andrew Kincaid, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and trauma suggesting he had been hit by a car.

