Kyle PD: Bags of stolen mail contained $300K in checks, several credit cards

Kyle officers responding to a welfare check on two people who appeared to be passed out in their vehicle uncovered several bags of mail stolen from at least seven different cities earlier this month. According to the Kyle Police Department, around 4 a.m. on June 4, officers received the call that a white Chevy pickup truck had been sitting at the Stripes convenience store at 7809 Camino Real for an extended period of time and two people inside appeared passed out.

