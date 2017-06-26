Hilton Heada s town manager is lookin...

Hilton Heada s town manager is looking for a new gig in this city

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Island Packet

Steve Riley, the town manager since 1994, is one of five finalists for a city manager position in San Marcos, Texas, according to an online report from the Austin American-Statesman in Austin, Texas. The story said 55 candidates from 21 states applied for the position.

Read more at The Island Packet.

San Marcos, TX

