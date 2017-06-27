Herea s what Hilton Head leaders think about Steve Rileya s latest job hunt
It doesn't seem to bother Hilton Head's mayor and other Town Council members that town manager Steve Riley is looking for a new job - again. Riley is one of five finalists for a city manager position in San Marcos, Texas, located near the state capital of Austin, the city said last week.
