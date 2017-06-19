Grifols Continues To Strengthen Its D...

Grifols Continues To Strengthen Its Diagnostic Division By Launching...

Grifols Continues To Strengthen Its Diagnostic Division By Launching New Global Testing Services For The Measurement Of Biological Drug Levels And Anti-Drug Immune Response In Blood Samples /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols , a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines, and a leader in the development of innovative diagnostic solutions, is expanding its As the standard of care changes towards individualized patient care in diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases, the clinicians' demand for monitoring biologic drugs is growing. TDMonitor assays measure levels of infliximab , adalimumab and vedolizumab and the anti-drug antibodies.

