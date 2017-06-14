Food Bank, schools strive to stave off hunger
The Lend a Hand drive aims to help the food bank restock their shelves for the next few months, said Mallory Best, Hays County Food Bank communications coordinator. The 2017 drive, which runs from June 1 to July 31, is spurred by an increase in need during the summer months last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC