FILE - A fox in Austin

FILE - A fox in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A family dog that was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos has to undergo a 90-day isolation period. The city of San Marcos says the attack happened on Wednesday, June 28 in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, near Interstate 35. The fox tested positive for rabies, which is the city's first non-bat rabies case on record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Jun 30 Weenies 13
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May '17 If u know 6
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... May '17 pho rio 2 1
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,338 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC