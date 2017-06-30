FILE - A fox in Austin
A family dog that was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos has to undergo a 90-day isolation period. The city of San Marcos says the attack happened on Wednesday, June 28 in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, near Interstate 35. The fox tested positive for rabies, which is the city's first non-bat rabies case on record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Jun 30
|Weenies
|13
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May '17
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May '17
|pho rio 2
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC