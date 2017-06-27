Don't wait up!' college student's mom says in viral photos witha
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A Texas State University student called her mother a cougar after the mother posed with at least four members of the school's football team in photos that went viral. The messages show pictures of Foster's mother posing with the players, throwing up the university's hand sign and pretending to be tackled.
