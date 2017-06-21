Dog found after escaping quarantine at San Marcos Animal Shelter
A dog in quarantine after biting a person in San Marcos broke out of the animal shelter sometime early Tuesday morning. Shortly after asking for help finding the dog, the city of San Marcos says the St. Bernard mix was found.
