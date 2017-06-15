Damage left behind after a car veered off Highway 621 on Tuesday.
Cars repeatedly crashing through fences in San Marcos has one neighborhood calling for action, after speeding drivers have destroyed all that's left to protect several homes. Jerreaca Perez Saucedo says the latest crash happened on Tuesday.
