Central Texas tubing outfitter opens family-friendly route away
Texas State Tubes opened a "family-friendly" floating route this summer for a less rowdy experience, Richard Lawrence told mySA.com . "It's not as crowded," Lawrence said of the new route which begins at 3450 Scull Road in Martindale at an access point on the San Marcos River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC