Cameras cost Kyle cops: $82K annual fee OKed after holes found in police video storage system
Mixed reactions from city leaders earlier this month welcomed the Kyle Police Department's proposed $82,000 annual expense for a new data storage system for in-car and body-worn cameras. While the Kyle City Council gave City Manager Scott Sellers the green light to start negotiations with Axon for the storage system, which also includes 50 body worn and several in-dashboard cameras, as well as 50 tasers, Mayor Todd Webster was concerned about the request's timing near the height of budget discussions.
