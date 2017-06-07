Buda, Dripping Springs lead percentage growth rate in Hays County
Six years ago, during the 2010 Census, Buda had just over 7,200 people. From 2015 to 2016, Buda's population rose by 40 percent, which was the highest among the five major cities in the county.
