Buda discusses switch to single member voting districts
No action was taken Tuesday on a proposed amendment to Buda's city charter that could potentially designate single member districts in the city. Council member Wiley Hopkins, who requested the agenda item, said he did so to gather city leaders' thoughts on the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May '17
|pho rio 2
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC