Buda discusses switch to single member voting districts

Wednesday Read more: Free Press

No action was taken Tuesday on a proposed amendment to Buda's city charter that could potentially designate single member districts in the city. Council member Wiley Hopkins, who requested the agenda item, said he did so to gather city leaders' thoughts on the matter.

