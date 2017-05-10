White-tailed deer caught on camera gnawing on human bones for first time
Graceful and docile, deer are often thought of as one of the most peaceful creatures of the forest. But contrary to their unassuming image, scientists have captured Bambi gnawing on a human carcass for the first time.
