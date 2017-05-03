Urban mining company coming to Hays C...

Urban mining company coming to Hays County

Wednesday May 3

The Greater San Marcos Partnership and the City of San Marcos announced earlier this month the Urban Mining Company has selected San Marcos as the location of its new, state-of-the-art rare earth magnet manufacturing facility and headquarters. The 100,000 square foot facility will be constructed on ten acres and adds more than 100 advanced manufacturing and technology jobs to San Marcos and Hays County over the terms of the agreements.

San Marcos, TX

