SWAT or not? What goes into calling i...

SWAT or not? What goes into calling in the Hays County SWAT unit

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Free Press

Numerous law enforcement vehicles lined the normally quiet Steeplechase subdivision streets in Kyle to de-escalate an emergency situation last week. Kyle Police, San Marcos Police, the Hays County Sheriff's Office and the Hays County Special Weapons and Tactical unit were on scene for what was reported as a welfare concern in the 100 block of Casper Cove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... May 16 pho rio 2 1
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 11 Nope 5
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC