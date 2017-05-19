Second teen arrested in fatal 2016 drive-by shooting
Authorities have arrested a man they suspect was the driver of a vehicle used in a fatal April 2016 drive-by shooting in the Post Oak subdivision. Rickson Correa-Cherem, 18, of San Marcos, was arrested by Kyle Police and was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Natanaell Bardales, of Kyle, according to a city of Kyle press release.
