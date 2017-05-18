San Marcos receives $7.7 million in disaster funds for 2015 floods

Traffic tries to navigate the flooded intersection of I-35 and Texas 123 in San Marcos during the October 2015 floods. Rodolfo Gonzalez / AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it is awarding San Marcos an additional $7.7 million for disaster recovery from the 2015 floods.

