Researchers reveal how to track down a corpse
Ian Brady, who tortured and killed five children in the UK in the 1960s with his accomplice Myra Hindley, died in prison on May 15. Jailed in 1966, Brady buried four of his victims in shallow graves on Saddleworth Moor outside Manchester - and the remains have since been found. A vulture scavenged body on a body farm at Texas State University's Freeman Ranch in San Marcos, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|22 hr
|pho rio 2
|1
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Nope
|5
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan '17
|Tap that thing
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC