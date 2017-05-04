Legal Notice - May 4, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County
Application is being made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers Permit by Asenette Hernandez-Hays Co Burgers & BBQ Inc dba Hays Co Burgers & BBQ to be located at 17033 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell County, Texas.
