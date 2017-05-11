Legal Notice - May 11, 2017: Lockhart...

Legal Notice - May 11, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Lockhart Post Register

ORDINANCE 2017-10 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 3.038 ACRES IN THE ESTHER BERRY SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lockhart Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) 7 hr Nope 5
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hays County was issued at May 11 at 5:28PM CDT

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC