High-risk sex offender from Austin added to Most Wanted list
A high-risk sex offender from Austin who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl is wanted for violating his probation. Everett Cole Rainey, 25, has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.
