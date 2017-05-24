Forming the future: Workforce training high priority in Hays County
As more jobs arrive in the fastest growing area in the nation, training and retaining talent are the next greatest challenges Hays County could face in the near future. Helping business and municipal leaders shape talent for tomorrow was a central point in the Greater San Marcos Partnership's 2017 economic outlook.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
