Flooded car in San Marcos on April 11, 2017
Almost two years after a devastating flood wiped out dozens of homes in Hays County, the city of San Marcos is receiving some exciting news. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it will award an additional $7.7 million to go towards the city's flood relief funds.
