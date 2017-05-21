FILE - San Marcos Police

Police in San Marcos said they are investigating the death of a man found slumped over at a gas station Saturday afternoon. Police said the man was discovered unresponsive around 4:30 p.m. at the Texaco gas station at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Post Road.

