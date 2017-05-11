FILE - Money, hundred dollar bills,

Thursday May 11

Police in San Marcos are warning people about a couple of cases of "bank jugging" that occurred in March. Bank jugging happens when suspects target people who have recently withdrawn money from a bank and leave the money in their car as they take care of other errands.

