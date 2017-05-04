El Milagro closes iconic Sixth Street location, moves one block north

El Milagro, the popular chip and tortilla-maker that is based in Chicago but has deep roots in Austin, has closed its longtime location on East Sixth Street to move to another space at 905 E. Seventh St. El Milagro has had a location on East Sixth Street for many years, and it recently moved one block north to East Seventh Street. Matthew Odam / American-Statesman The Sixth Street store closed about three weeks ago, according to an employee in the store, and just like the old space, the new location carries fresh masa, tortillas and various kinds of chips and tostadas, all of which are made at a San Marcos production facility.

