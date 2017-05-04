El Milagro closes iconic Sixth Street...

El Milagro closes iconic Sixth Street location, moves one block north

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Austin American Statesman

El Milagro, the popular chip and tortilla-maker that is based in Chicago but has deep roots in Austin, has closed its longtime location on East Sixth Street to move to another space at 905 E. Seventh St. El Milagro has had a location on East Sixth Street for many years, and it recently moved one block north to East Seventh Street. Matthew Odam / American-Statesman The Sixth Street store closed about three weeks ago, according to an employee in the store, and just like the old space, the new location carries fresh masa, tortillas and various kinds of chips and tostadas, all of which are made at a San Marcos production facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan '17 Hurt 5
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec '16 Hoshikko 1
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC