DWI murder trial sent to jury
Prominent Buda realtor Jason Tarr's defense attorneys rested their case on Tuesday, seven days into his trial on murder and intoxication manslaughter charges. A jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday following closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys.
