DWI murder trial sent to jury

DWI murder trial sent to jury

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Free Press

Prominent Buda realtor Jason Tarr's defense attorneys rested their case on Tuesday, seven days into his trial on murder and intoxication manslaughter charges. A jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday following closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Marcos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... 18 hr pho rio 2 1
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 11 Nope 5
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb '17 Jeff 51
Caitlyn sears Jan '17 Tap that thing 1
See all San Marcos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Marcos Forum Now

San Marcos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Marcos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

San Marcos, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC