DryBox Rescue brings solution for water-damaged phones to UT
DryBox Rescue, a kiosk designed to save water-damaged phones in 30 minutes, was installed last week on the second floor of the Texas Union. The success of the kiosk in an HEB near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos, Texas, inspired DryBox founder and CEO David Naumann to install a kiosk on UT's campus.
