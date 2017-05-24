Driver arrested in fatal Post Oak shooting
Rickson Correa-Cherem, 18, of San Marcos, was arrested by Kyle Police and was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Natanaell Bardales, of Kyle, according to a city of Kyle press release. Jamez Gabriel Sanchez, of Kyle, was arrested and charged with murder the day of the shooting on April 2, 2016.
