Urban Mining Co. to relocate to San Marcos, promises 100 jobs

Employees at a Green Citizen recycling facility in Burlingame, California, take apart used electronics to remove valuable materials from inside them. Austin-based Urban Mining Company wants to invest $25 million into San Marcos to build a 100,000-square-foot recycling and manufacturing facility for rare earth metal magnets.

